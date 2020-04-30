NXT UK Announces Hidden Gems Episode For Tonight

Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another special episode due to tapings being nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic. This episode will be a special “Hidden Gems” edition with never-before-seen matches featuring NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, Ilja Dragunov, and others.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the Hidden Gems edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network: