NXT UK Battle Royale Announced, Ric Flair Video Message, Killian Dain Warns

– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his YouTube channel today to deliver a message to fans going through uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Flair, with Wendy Barlow by his side, started the video by giving praise to ESPN’s “Get Up!” and “First Take” programs. Flair commented on missing WrestleMania 36 and then encouraged everyone to social distance during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am the king of doing what’s wrong in life, self-admittedly,” The Nature Boy said. “I’ve never done anything right and here I am selfishly thinking I’m missing WrestleMania, the greatest athletes in the world, performing with nobody there, and I’m thinking that that’s making a statement by not going. That’s the least thing.

“It’s learning right now that we have to social distance, we have to practice hygiene at its highest, we have to learn how to be self-contained. We have to beat this virus, we have to entertain ourselves, be it ‘First Take’, be it ‘Get Up!’, be it Amazon, Netflix – just do it, please, so that we can go out and enjoy the world as we have for years. God, two years ago if a bar was closed I would’ve been miserable, but now I’m just happy being home and being healthy, and if you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for other people that are lucky enough to be alive. Thank you to the doctors, the nurses, and everybody for all you do, the first responders…

“And just because I have to make this a little bit light at the end – if you’re not married but living with someone, or if you’re married, having been on the wrong end 4 times of bad marriages, this will put your marriage or relationship to a test because living with one woman in the same house for 2 or 3 months is almost impossible. [laughs] In the old days they had an electric fence for me to keep me from wandering, but now I’m right here and so happy. I have found happiness in my home, and that’s what everybody needs to do. Thank you, and again, ‘Get Up!’, ‘First Take’, don’t miss it guys, it’s the greatest form of entertainment going today.”

– A 20-man Battle Royal has been announced for next Thursday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The winner will become the new #1 contender for a future title shot from NXT UK Champion WALTER. Participants confirmed for the match include Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Kassius Ohno, Alexander Wolfe, Ilja Dragunov, Dave Mastiff, Noam Dar, Flash Morgan Webster, Ashton Smith, Oliver Carter and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. There are 9 more competitors to be revealed.

Piper Niven and Dani Luna vs. Jinny and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has also been announced for next Thursday’s episode on the WWE Network.

– As noted, this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Killian Dain destroy the debuting Tehuti Miles in singles action. Dain took to Twitter and issued a warning to fans of the other NXT Superstars.

“I’m the guy who’s going to hurt all your little favourites,” Dain wrote.

Below is Dain’s full tweet, along with footage from the match: