NXT UK Championship Rematch Announced For This Month

It was announced during today’s WWE NXT UK episode that Ilja Dragunov will once again challenge WALTER for the NXT UK Championship in two weeks on 7/22. An in-ring press conference will be held next Thursday.

This will be a rematch from the 10/29/2020 NXT UK show, where WALTER retained in a highly praised match.

WWE recently began a storyline where Dragunov has dealt with anger issues due to the previous loss to WALTER. He recently picked up singles wins over Dave Mastiff and Noam Dar, and then defeated Joe Coffey and Rampage Brown in a Triple Threat on June 24 to move to the top of the list of potential contenders. WALTER attacked Dragunov in a post-match angle that night, and choked him until he passed out.

WALTER passed 800 days as champion back in mid-June. He has held the NXT UK Title since defeating Pete Dunne at TakeOver: New York on 4/5/2019.