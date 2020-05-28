NXT UK Hidden Gems Episode To Air Today

Another Hidden Gems edition of WWE NXT UK will air today on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. The show will feature the following never-before-seen dark matches – Finn Balor vs. Kenny Williams from the Coventry, England tapings; Rhea Ripley vs. Nina Samuels from the Brentwood, England tapings; Travis Banks vs. Killian Dain from the 2019 Download Festival; plus Matt Riddle and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans and Joseph Conners from Download. Below is WWE’s announcement on today’s special episode:

