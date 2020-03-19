NXT UK Highlights For This Week, Matches Confirmed For Next Week

– Below are highlights from this week’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured Dani Luna vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Ridge Holland vs. Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams vs. Kassius Ohno, plus a six-man main event with Trent Seven, Flash Morgan Webster & Dave Mastiff vs. Gallus, and more.

– The following matches have been announced for next Thursday’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network:

* Noam Dar vs. A-Kid

* Aoife Valkyrie vs. Nina Samuels

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defends against Travis Banks