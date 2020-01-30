NXT UK Matches Announced For Next Week’s Show

A Steel Corners Street Fight between Eddie Dennis and Trent Seven has been announced for next Thursday’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. The turnbuckles will be exposed during the match.

Next week’s NXT UK episode will also feature Tyler Bate vs. The A-Kid.

