NXT UK Matches Announced For Next Week’s Show

A Steel Corners Street Fight between Eddie Dennis and Trent Seven has been announced for next Thursday’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. The turnbuckles will be exposed during the match.
Next week’s NXT UK episode will also feature Tyler Bate vs. The A-Kid.
.@trentseven wants an EXPOSED TURNBUCKLE STREET FIGHT with @EddieDennis1986! 😲#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/i3pKuyAXFJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2020
.@EddieDennis1986. @trentseven. STREET FIGHT.
WHAT DO YOU SAY, BOYS? #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/0Ow79gah55
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2020
I guess Trent is important enough to invent matches and Mr Saint will just oblige…… Unsafe working environment https://t.co/5NHLlOwGvU
— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) January 30, 2020