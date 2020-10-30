NXT UK News, Notes & Videos For This Week

The semi-finals of the first-ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament will begin next Thursday during the NXT UK TV show on the WWE Network. The semi-finals will begin with A-Kid vs. Noam Dar. The winner of that match will go on to face the winner of Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff in the finals. Seven vs. Mastiff will likely air on the November 12 episode.

Below is a video recap of the first round of the tournament, and below is an updated look at the brackets. As noted, the Heritage Cup will be defended as a new NXT UK title once the tournament wraps, and all Heritage Cup matches will continue to be defended under British Rounds rules.

FIRST ROUND

* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe

* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners

* Trent Seven defeated Kenny Williams

SEMI-FINALS

* Noam Dar vs. A-Kid

* Dave Mastiff vs. Trent Seven

FINALS

* Noam Dar or A-Kid vs. Dave Mastiff or Trent Seven

Next week’s NXT UK episode will also feature the in-ring return of Joe Coffey. Coffey has been away since being suspended back in late June to allegations from the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media. Coffey’s return will see Gallus reunite as he teams with NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey for a six-man match against Sam Gradwell and Pretty Deadly.

This week’s NXT UK main event is receiving rave reviews across social media with many calling it a match of the year, and one of the best matches on WWE TV in a long time. The match saw WALTER retain his NXT UK Title over Ilja Dragunov in a brutal back & forth match that went just over 25 minutes.

Triple H tweeted on Dragunov vs. WALTER and wrote, “One of the most physical fights in a @WWE ring. If you haven’t seen this #NXTUKTitle match…go watch it NOW on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXTUK”

Below is a video package for the Dragunov vs. WALTER feud and footage from their match, along with highlights from this week’s NXT UK show. The episode also featured Aoife Valkyrie defeating Dani Luna, Jordan Devlin (still billed as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion) returning to defeat Levi Muir, a Piper Niven promo, and a segment where Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews were attacked by The Hunt, who have sided with Eddie Dennis.