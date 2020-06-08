NXT UK Preview For This Week, Triple H Tweets On Fans Returning

– This Thursday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another “Superstar Picks” edition with NXT UK wrestlers picking some of their favorite matches from the brand and others.

– Triple H indicated on Twitter that fans will be allowed back at WWE NXT events from Full Sail University in the near future. As seen below, a fan posted a selfie from Full Sail and said he misses being there for the shows. Triple H responded and wrote, “Soon…” It’s expected that AEW and WWE will be allowed to have fans at their events in Florida soon as the Sunshine State moves forward with it’s re-opening plan.