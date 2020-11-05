NXT UK Preview For Today (11/5)

Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the return of Joe Coffey, who was suspended a few months back due to allegations from the “#SpeakingOut” movement. Coffey will team with NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang to reunite Gallus against Sam Gradwell and Pretty Deadly in six-man action.

NXT UK will also feature the beginning of the Heritage Cup tournament semi-finals today, with Noam Dar vs. A-Kid. The winner will earn a spot in the finals.

Here is the preview for today’s show-