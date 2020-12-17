NXT UK Preview For Today (12/17)

– Today’s new NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by a match for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus will defend against Primate and Wild Boar of The Hunt, who will have Eddie Dennis in their corner.

Here is the official preview from WWE-

The NXT UK Tag Team Titles are on the line this week on NXT UK!

Gallus, the longest-reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions, will defend their titles against The Hunt. Mark Coffey & Wolfgang have been a dominant force since dethroning Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster more than a year ago but face a unique challenge in Primate & Wild Boar.

Since aligning with the devious Eddie Dennis, The Hunt have looked more vicious than ever. Revealing themselves as the assailants behind the attacks of Andrews & Webster, they also defeated the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions last month with an assist from Dennis.

With The Welsh Dragon directing traffic, are The Hunt destined to taste championship gold? Find out today on NXT UK at 3 ET/8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network!