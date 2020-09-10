NXT UK Preview For Today – Announcements To Be Made

Two “huge announcements” are scheduled for today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. WWE announced today that a new #1 contender for NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will be revealed on today’s show. There will also be another “massive” announcement, according to WWE’s teaser.

There’s no word yet on who will challenge for the NXT UK Women’s Title next, but it won’t be Toni Storm. Storm lost to Ray several months ago and per the stipulation, can no longer challenge for the title as long as Ray is champion. NXT UK will return next Thursday, September 17, with new content that was taped last week in London. Next week’s show will mark their first new shows since the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March. NXT UK Champion WALTER is set to feud with Ilja Dragunov, who became the #1 contender by winning a Battle Royal in March.