– Tonight’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Kay Lee Ray will defend vs. Piper Niven.

NXT UK will also feature Joe Coffey’s return to singles action vs. Sam Gradwell, and a tag team match with Pretty Deadly vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter.

Stay tuned for NXT UK updates from this episode.