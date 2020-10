– The Heritage Cup Tournament will kick off today at 3pm ET during the new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Pete Dunne will be the special referee for the first round match between Alexander Wolfe and Noam Dar.

There will also be a Triple Threat with three participants to be announced, which will determine the 8th and final competitor in the tournament.

Stay tuned for news and full coverage from today’s NXT UK episode.