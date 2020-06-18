NXT UK Preview For Today, New WWE Spelling Bee Video

– Another special edition of WWE NXT UK will air on the WWE Network at 3pm ET today. The “Most Brilliant: Dunne vs. Bate” episode will take a special look at the NXT UK Title match between Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at the NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event in 2017. Below is WWE’s announcement on the special:

Today on NXT UK, fans can relive one of the greatest matches in the history of the brand: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in an epic encounter for the NXT United Kingdom Title from NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

The special presentation will chronicle both Superstars and their paths to that unforgettable bout, which was a rematch from the tournament final that crowned Bate as the inaugural NXT United Kingdom Champion.

Don’t miss NXT UK’s Most Brilliant: Dunne vs. Bate, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST today on the award-winning WWE Network!