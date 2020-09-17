NXT UK Preview For Today – Relaunch Episode

The WWE NXT UK relaunch episode will air today at 3pm ET on the WWE Network. This is the first episode that was filmed on the new NXT UK set at BT Sport TV studios in London, England, the first new NXT UK content since March. The only match confirmed for today is NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams.

It was believed that the Heritage Cup Tournament would kick off on today’s episode, but it looks like there will be just segments where the competitors draw their first round opponents. As we’ve noted, the eight-man tournament will feature Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, Flash Morgan Webster, A Kid, Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, Joseph Conners, and a mystery man that looks to be revealed today. All matches in the tournament will be contested under British Rounds Rules, and the winner will also be the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

As seen above, WWE is celebrating today’s relaunch with a new NXT Top 5 video, featuring the hardest hits by NXT UK Champion WALTER. WALTER will be feuding with #1 contender Ilja Dragunov in the relaunch.

Today’s episode will also feature build for next Thursday’s title match between Piper Niven and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. WWE announced the following points for today’s relaunch episode: