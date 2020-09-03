NXT UK Preview For Today: Walter & Ilja Dragunov

– The NXT UK episode on the WWE Network today at 3pm ET will focus on NXT UK Champion WALTER and his #1 contender Ilja Dragunov. As reported before, new content for NXT UK will resume on September 17th.
Here is the full episode preview for today:
Catch a special look at WALTER and Ilja Dragunov today on NXT UK
NXT UK today will feature a special look at WALTER and the No. 1 Contender to his NXT United Kingdom Championship, Ilja Dragunov.
The broadcast will take a deep dive into WALTER’s dominant reign, featuring a previously unseen match against Ridge Holland. Also, Superstars like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole will weigh in on what makes The Ring General so unique.
Today’s episode will also feature Dragunov and his rise to becoming the top challenger to WALTER’s title.
Additionally, fans can get ready for NXT UK’s return in two weeks with a look at the tag team division, featuring NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, and more.
Catch it all today, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!