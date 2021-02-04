NXT UK Preview For Tonight (2/4)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– A full line-up has been announced for today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will host an open challenge for his title, while Tyson T-Bone will face Ilja Dragunov, and Xia Brookside will face Nina Samuels. There will also be two singles matches with Joe Coffey and Joseph Conners in action.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR