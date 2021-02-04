NXT UK Preview For Tonight (2/4)

– A full line-up has been announced for today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will host an open challenge for his title, while Tyson T-Bone will face Ilja Dragunov, and Xia Brookside will face Nina Samuels. There will also be two singles matches with Joe Coffey and Joseph Conners in action.
