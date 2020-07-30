NXT UK Preview For Tonight: New “Best Of” Episode

– Today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another “Best Of” episode. This episode will feature Noam Dar vs. then-NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne in the first-ever NXT UK TV main event, Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners, plus Xia Brookside vs. Isla Dawn. There will also be new comments from some of the Superstars. Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

Included is the first main event of the very first edition of NXT UK, featuring Dunne, then-NXT United Kingdom Champion, battling Noam Dar. The NXT UK Universe can also relive Andrews taking on Joseph Conners at the 2019 Download Festival, and Dawn facing Xia Brookside in January 2019.

