NXT UK Preview, Naomi On Possibly Teaming With Bianca Belair, WWE Zoom Call

– WWE posted this video of a video chat with the crew of The Bump growing into a surprise Zoom call with 33 Superstars and celebrities. The video features WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, David Arquette, 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Renee Young, Rey Mysterio, Sam Roberts, The Miz, Charly Caruso, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, and others.

– The WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET today on the WWE Network will be a “Superstar Picks” edition. Trent Seven, Eddie Dennis, Primate and Candy Floss will be featured. Below is WWE’s announcement on the special episode:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart appeared on the FS1 Watch Party for WrestleMania 3 earlier this week and said he would like to see SmackDown Superstar Naomi form a tag team with RAW Superstar Bianca Belair. While Belair has not responded as of this writing, Naomi tweeted and said she would be down to make history, and has wanted to team with Belair for some time.

Naomi wrote, “I want it and have for some time ! History would be made PERIOD [smirking face emoji]”