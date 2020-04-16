NXT UK “Superstar Picks” Episode To Air, Today’s WWE Birthdays

– WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim turns 31 years old today while Vickie Guerrero turns 52 and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Paul London turns 40. Also, today would have been the 83rd birthday of WWE Legend George “The Animal” Steele.

– We noted before how special editions of WWE NXT UK would be airing on the WWE Network over the next few weeks due to the coronavirus impact on TV tapings. Today’s episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will be a special “Superstar Picks” edition. Below is the full announcement from WWE, along with a video from Sid Scala, Assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint: