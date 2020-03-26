NXT UK TakeOver Dublin Postponed

The WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for Sunday, April 26 for the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The arena announced today that the event will now take place on Sunday, October 25.

All tickets previously purchased for the event remain valid for the new date in October.

There had been speculation on the event possibly changing on Wednesday after the arena announced that all events scheduled between March 30 and April 19 had been postponed, but Takeover wasn’t affected as it was scheduled for a week after that cutoff date. The arena just made the change official today, along with new dates for several other events.

Stay tuned for updates on the next NXT UK Takeover event. Below is the full announcement from the 3Arena: