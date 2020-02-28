NXT UK TakeOver Dublin Ticket Details & Logo

Tickets for the WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event will go on sale this coming Monday, March 2 at 9am local time.

As noted earlier this month, the fourth NXT UK Takeover event will be held in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, April 26 from the 3Arena.

WWE has announced NXT Cruiserweight Champion “The Irish Ace” Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Toni Storm, Ilja Dragunov, Piper Niven, and others for the event, but the line-up is subject to change.

Below is WWE’s announcement on “Takeover: Dublin” tickets, along with the new logo that was just revealed today: