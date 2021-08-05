NXT UK To Crown #1 Contender To Heritage Cup With Tournament

A tournament to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup has been announced. The eight-man tournament will feature Mark Andrews, Noam Dar, Kenny Williams, Oliver Carter, Nathan Frazer (Ben Carter), Teoman, Sam Gradwell, and Wolfgang.

Tyler Bate is the current NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion. He won the title on May 20 by defeating the inaugural champion, A-Kid, who held the cup for 174 days. Sid Scala, assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, appeared on this week’s NXT UK show to announce that the tournament will begin next Thursday as Bate is looking for a new challenger.

The tournament matches will be held under British Rounds Rules. The following first round bouts have been announced:

LEFT SIDE

* Mark Andrews vs. Noam Dar

* Kenny Williams vs. Oliver Carter

RIGHT SIDE

* Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell

* Nathan Frazer vs. Teoman

The winner of the tournament will be able to challenge Bate at a later date. On a related note, WWE has announced that Moustache Mountain, Bate and Trent Seven, will challenge NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker, Lewis Howley) on the August 19 episode.