NXT UK To Look Back At 2019 Match, Update On WWE’s The Bump For This Week

– This Thursday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a special look back at the NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” match between Tyler Bate and NXT UK Champion WALTER, with new comments from both competitors. The August 2019 main event saw WALTER retain his title over Bate. As noted, WWE Network is airing special episodes of NXT UK due to tapings being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Below is a promo for Thursday’s special airing:

– As seen below in the new tweets from Kayla Braxton and McKenzie Mitchell, it looks like Nia Jax and Dolph Ziggler will also be appearing on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning at 10am ET. As noted before, Triple H will also appear this week, making his debut on the show.