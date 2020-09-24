NXT UK Updates From This Week’s Episode: Heritage Cup Matches, Kay Lee Ray Retains, & More

WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne, who is working as a NXT UK Producer while stuck in the country due to COVID-19, appeared on today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network to draw the matches for the first-ever Heritage Cup Tournament.

It was announced that the tournament will kick off next Thursday with Noam Dar vs. Alexander Wolfe in the opening match. Dunne will be the special referee. Other matches announced for the first round are A-Kid vs. Flash Morgan Webster, Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners, and Trent Seven vs. the Wildcard Entrant. The final and eighth competitor, the Wildcard Entrant, will be determined next week with a Triple Threat. The winner of that Triple Threat will earn the final spot in the tournament, but there’s no word yet on who the participants for that match are.

As noted, the winner of the Heritage Cup will begin defending it as the Heritage Cup Title once the tournament is over. You can see the British Rounds Rules for the tournament below. Also below is a video package with Heritage Cup highlights from this week’s episode.

In other news from today’s NXT UK episode, which opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, the opening match saw NXT UK Champion WALTER return to the ring. He picked up a non-title win over Saxon Huxley, which was WALTER’s first match since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Pretty Deadly defeated The Hunt in tag team action on this week’s show, and the main event saw NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray retain her title over Piper Niven. KLR did a leg injury angle towards the end of the match, but she kept going and finished, getting the pin after Niven hit an exposed turnbuckle. The post-match angle saw Jinny come out and stare KLR down. Ray has now held the NXT UK Women’s Title for 390 days.

You can see highlights from the rest of this week’s NXT UK episode in the video below.

NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK: The #NXTUK Hertiage Cup Tournament Begins

⚫️ @TheWWEWolfe vs. @NoamDar w/ @PeteDunneYxB as Special Guest Referee

