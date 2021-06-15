NXT Update For Tonight: Two New Matches, Two New Segments

Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s NXT – Imperium vs. Breezango, and Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro vs. Dakota Kai & Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Two segments were also announced for tonight’s NXT – Io Shirai will give an address to the crowd, and Ted DiBiase will officially present the Million Dollar Championship to LA Knight in a coronation ceremony.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight’s NXT, and for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here is the updated line up for tonight-

-Io Shirai addresses the NXT crowd

-The Million Dollar Man holds coronation ceremony for LA Knight and the Million Dollar championship

-Imperium vs. Breezango

-Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

-William Regal brings change to NXT?

-Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Tornado Rules)

-KUSHIDA defends NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a open challenge