NXT Update For Tonight: Two New Matches, Two New Segments

Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s NXT – Imperium vs. Breezango, and Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro vs. Dakota Kai & Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.
Two segments were also announced for tonight’s NXT – Io Shirai will give an address to the crowd, and Ted DiBiase will officially present the Million Dollar Championship to LA Knight in a coronation ceremony.
Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight’s NXT, and for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here is the updated line up for tonight-
-Io Shirai addresses the NXT crowd
-The Million Dollar Man holds coronation ceremony for LA Knight and the Million Dollar championship
-Imperium vs. Breezango
-Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai
-William Regal brings change to NXT?
-Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Tornado Rules)
-KUSHIDA defends NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a open challenge