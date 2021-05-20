NXT Viewership For This Week (5/18)

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT, featuring Bronson Reed defeating Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Title in the Steel Cage main event, drew 700,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via @SportsTVRatings. This viewership is up 0.43% from last week’s show, which drew 697,000 viewers.

We do not have the 18-49 key demographic ratings, or the Cable Top 150 and viewership rankings as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 0.43% from last Tuesday’s show. This week’s NXT viewership was up 18.2% from the same week in 2020.