NXT War Games Rules, TakeOver Pre-Show Details, New Tag Team Feud

– Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” go-home show saw NXT General Manager William Regal confirm the rules for Sunday’s WarGames matches.

Two competitors will enter the match, and after 5 minutes the team with the advantage will send their next competitor in. The next Superstars will enter the match after 3 minute intervals. WWE has had the competitors wait in shark cages on the stage until they’re let loose to enter the double-cage structure. Once all 8 competitors have entered the match, WarGames will officially begin with weapons coming in to play. Once WarGames officially begins, the only way to win is via pinfall or submission. It was noted that there is no escape and if a competitor does leave the ring, they will forfeit the match for their team.

– – A three-way tag team feud kicked off during this week’s WWE NXT episode with The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson), Ever-Rise (Matt Martel, Chase Parker), and Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner).

Last week’s NXT show saw Drake and Gibson return to the brand and attack Ever-Rise declaring that they are back to take over the tag team division. This week’s show saw Drake and Gibson come to the ring for a match with Martel and Parker, but before they could get to the ring Ever-Rise was attacked from behind by Barthel and Aichner. Imperium took out Ever-Rise and traded words with The Grizzled Young Vets, leading to a tag team match. The lengthy back & forth match ended in a No Contest after Ever-Rise came back out and attacked both teams.

Martel and Parker then left the arena in a car before the show was over, but told McKenzie Mitchell that Imperium and The Vets got a taste of their own medicine, and that Ever-Rise rules. You can see a clip from the match below:

– WWE has announced the NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” Pre-show panel for Sunday. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani will join Wade Barrett and Sam Roberts for the thirty-minute pre-show, which begins at 6:30pm ET. Remember to join us for live “Takeover: WarGames 2020” coverage this Sunday, beginning with the pre-show.

Below are tweets from Barrett and Helwani on the pre-show: