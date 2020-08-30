NXT Will Be Rebroadcasted On SyFy, Greatest Matches From WWE Payback, Pat McAfee

– Over the next two weeks on the USA Network, NXT will be broadcasted on Tuesday nights on September 1st and 8th respectively due to being preempted by the NHL. SyFy will be airing those episodes on Wednesday night at the usual time of 8pm(EST) on September 2nd and 9th.

– On the latest edition of the Pat McAfee show, Pat and his friends react to his match with Adam Cole from NXT TakeOver XXX.

– WWE has posted the Top 5 Greatest Matches in Payback history. Those matches are as follows:

5. The New Day vs. Cesaro & Tyson Kidd (2015)

4. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya (2016)

3. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (2016)

2. The Shield vs. Evolution (2014)

1. Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles (2016)