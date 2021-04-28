NXT Women’s Championship Match Announced, Johnny Gargano’s Next North American Championship Match

Two title matches have been officially announced for upcoming WWE NXT episodes.

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will make her first title defense on the May 11 episode, against Mercedes Martinez. This will be Raquel’s first title match since winning the strap from Io Shirai in the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One main event.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Martinez face Dakota Kai in the opener. The storyline was that Martinez wanted to get Kai out of the way before her title match. That match ended in a DQ after Gonzalez attacked Martinez as she was about to put Kai away. After the bell, Gonzalez destroyed Martinez and stood tall over her with the title in the air. WWE later announced the Martinez vs. Gonzalez title match for two weeks from now. Martinez originally challenged Gonzalez earlier this month.

Triple H took to Twitter after the opener and commented. “You cannot deny the talent or the experience of a competitor like @RealMMartinez… but you should NEVER doubt the strength or intensity of #WWENXT Women’s Champion @RaquelWWE… ever!!! @WWENXT,” he wrote.

Another title match confirmed for an upcoming episode is Bronson Reed vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. The date for this match has not been confirmed, but it’s possible for the May 11 episode. Tonight’s NXT show saw Reed defeat Austin Theory to earn the title shot from Gargano. Reed challenged Gargano earlier this month at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, but Gargano retained after some interference by Theory.

Triple H also commented on Reed and Gargano during tonight’s show. “@BronsonReedWWE has had a singular focus since coming to #WWENXT: championship gold. Despite any and all distractions tonight, he took another colossal step toward achieving that. #NXTNATitle,” he wrote.

