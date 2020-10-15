NXT Women’s Championship Match Confirmed For Halloween Havoc

Candice LeRae is your new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Tonight’s NXT episode saw LeRae defeat Shotzi Blackheart to become the new #1 contender. LeRae vs. Shirai has been confirmed for the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT on October 28.
The finish of the match saw Indi Hartwell appear at the ringside barrier to hand a pair of brass knuckles to LeRae. LeRae then returned to the ring and hit Shotzi with the brass knuckles, then covered her to get the pin.
THIS MATCH IS AMAZING. THAT IS THE ENTIRE TWEET. #WWENXT @ShotziWWE @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/S1CB3n8Xwp
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
.@indi_hartwell makes her presence felt in this HIGH-STAKES battle between @CandiceLeRae and @ShotziWWE on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/NHLvBAfBBf
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
Brass knucks? @RealKingRegal would be proud. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wiwhYILb7C
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020
WIth some unexpected help from @indi_hartwell, @CandiceLeRae defeats @ShotziWWE to face @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle at #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/LSIXGrzUvr
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020