NXT Women’s Championship Match Confirmed For WrestleMania

A NXT Women’s Championship match is now official for WrestleMania 36.

Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Portland” event saw Charlotte Flair attack NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley right after she had retained the title over Bianca Belair. Flair took the mic and accepted Ripley’s recent challenge for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Flair hit Natural Selection on Ripley, and then sent Belair into the steel ring steps on her way out.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.