NXT Women’s Championship Name Change Pulled?

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was briefly referred to as the NXT Champion during the recent WWE Worlds Collide event, but that change appears to be nixed already.

We noted last month how WWE reportedly issued an internal memo that said “Women’s” would be dropped from the NXT Women’s Title, ending any gender-specific designation. Despite that report, WWE never changed the name of the title on their official website roster, or on the official title history page.

Ripley was briefly referred to as just the NXT Champion during the recent Worlds Collide event, as seen in the screenshot below, but that looks to be the only time they used that name. Worlds Collide saw Ripley retain her title over Toni Storm.

On a related note, the WWE On FOX Twitter account corrected a fan this week and pointed to the title being called the NXT Women’s Title on the official NXT TV preview for last night’s episode. You can also see that tweet below.

There’s no word yet on if WWE still plans to move forward with the name change, but all official pages have the title referred to as the NXT Women’s Title, as of this writing.

