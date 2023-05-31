NXT Women’s Division Mystery Attacker Revealed (Video)

Who has been the woman doing the mystery attacks in the WWE NXT women’s division?

We now know!

During the post-Battleground episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday night, Dani Palmer appeared in an in-ring segment and called out the mystery attacker to reveal themselves as promised.

An in-depth video package aired to build up the many attacks over the weeks with a hacker sitting in front of a bunch of screens. We then see the mystery attacker appear in the ring behind Palmer and deliver another attack before finally unveiling herself to be …

… Blair Davenport.

