NXT Women’s Title Tourney Announced, New Champion To Be Crowned At Battleground

There is no Women’s Champion currently in WWE NXT.

On this week’s episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night in Orlando, FL., Indi Hartwell closed the show by vacating the NXT Women’s Championship.

Hartwell would announce the start of a tournament to crown the new champion, which will be determined with the tourney finals at the NXT Battleground 2023 special event in four weeks.

The now former NXT Women’s Champion laid the title in the middle of the ring and was carried to the back by Dexter Lumis to end her run in NXT before moving up to the WWE main roster.

The NXT Women’s Championship Tournament kicks off on next week’s NXT on USA show on Tuesday night, May 9, 2023.

Tiffany Stratton and Cora Jade were then shown trying to pick up the vacant title and fight over it. This led to the entire NXT women’s division hitting the ring and brawling to end the show.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on May 28 for live NXT Battleground 2023 results coverage from Lowell, Mass.