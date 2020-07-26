WWE NXT Wrestler Apologizes In Backstage Meeting For Leaking Spoilers

WWE NXT wrestler Saurav Gurjar (Indus Sher) apologized to the entire WWE NXT roster at last week’s TV tapings, according to a report from Fightful. The apology came after he leaked spoilers for the Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee “Winner Take All” match that took place several weeks ago. Gurjar posted a photo to his Instagram story, which showed Lee celebrating with both titles and confetti falling down from the ceiling. The photo was later deleted.

During a backstage meeting, Gurjar stood up in front of the locker-room and gave a heartfelt apology admitting that he had made a huge mistake. There is said to be no heat on him and no punishment is expected. With that being said, Indus Sher has not appeared on TV since the incident occurred. WWE Performance Center head coach Matt Bloom is said to be a huge fan of the tag-team.