NXT Wrestler Reveals He Was Released On Wednesday

Add WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) to the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wednesday.

Nick, who was signed in February 2019 and worked live events but not TV, took to Twitter today and revealed Wednesday’s cut.

He wrote, “It took a few days to post this but despite what happened I can still say I’m very thankful. This past year with the WWE has been a great time. I’d like to thank the coaches at the performance center for all the experience, knowledge and outlook I’ve gained and will continue to use throughout my career. I’d like to not say this as a goodbye as much as a see you later. Stay strong and stay safe world.”