NXT Wrestlers At WRESTLExpo, NXT Highlights For This Week, NXT UK Matches Announced

– The following NXT Superstars were announced for the WRESTLExpo (formerly WWNLive Experience) Accelerate events during WM 36 Weekend in Tampa, FL. WRESTLExpo will take place from 4/2 – 4/4 at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa.

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-Austin Theory

-Timothy Thatcher

-Santana Garrett

– Next week’s NXT UK show will air the I Quit match between Toni Storm and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. If Storm loses she can no longer challenge for the title as long as KLR is champion. The Grizzled Young Vets vs. The Hunt will also air next week. WALTER defending the NXT UK Championship will air in 2 weeks.

– Below are highlights from this week’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, and the Top 10 video for NXT on the USA Network.