NXT Wrestlers On RAW, News On Zelina Vega’s New Faction

Tonight’s WWE RAW from the empty Performance Center in Orlando saw two WWE NXT Superstars in action.

Tehuti Miles lost to Angel Garza, while Oney Lorcan lost to Aleister Black in singles action. You can see clips from both matches above and below.

Miles, an Army vet who played college football before getting started on the indie wrestling scene, actually worked RAW as Elijah King back on April 1, 2019, teaming with Brandon Scott for a Handicap Match loss to current WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Miles was signed by WWE last August and has worked NXT live events since debuting in late September. He made his NXT TV debut on the March 25 episode, losing to Killian Dain.

Lorcan, who works NXT and 205 Live for the cruiserweight division, made his RAW debut last week. He teamed with Danny Burch for a loss to Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.

On a related note, Garza and Austin Theory are still official NXT roster members as of this writing and have not been moved to the RAW roster, despite several recent appearances on the red brand, including the WrestleMania 36 loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. WWE really solidified Zelina Vega’s new stable with Garza, Theory and WWE United States Champion Andrade on this week’s show.

Andrade returned from his rib injury to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the opening segment. While Garza defeated Miles, Theory picked up a singles win over Akira Tozawa on this week’s RAW. Vega looked on as the trio of Theory, Garza and Andrade triple teamed their opponents and showed solidarity. The champion vs. champion main event of the show saw Andrade lose to McIntyre, while Vega, Theory and Garza watched from ringside.

It will be interesting to see if WWE moves Theory and Garza to the RAW roster now that they are clearly moving forward with plans for Vega’s new stable.

Above is video from Garza vs. Miles, and below is footage from Lorcan vs. Black, Theory vs. Tozawa, plus shots from the segments between the new stable and McIntyre: