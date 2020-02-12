Nyla Rose Beats Riho For The AEW Women’s Championship

Nyla Rose is your new AEW Women’s World Champion.
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT saw Rose capture the title by defeating Riho in singles action.
This is Rose’s first run with the title. Riho became the inaugural champion back on October 2 by defeating Rose in a match to crown the first-ever champion. Rose recently earned the right to challenge for the title.
