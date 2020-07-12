Nyla Rose Clarifies Why She Was Hired By AEW

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose talked about being hired by the company. Here is an excerpt:

When Kenny (Omega) originally reached out to you about joining AEW and nobody knew you were trans, they wanted you as a wrestler for the women’s division. They hired you for you and they were not filling a check box, right?

“For sure. Absolutely. That was the biggest compliment for me. It made me feel really good because they didn’t see me as a check box, like, ok, we got one of those. They were like, we like this chick. We like what she does in the ring. We want to put her on television and we want that with us. Well, at the time, there was no television, but you know what I’m saying. They knew it was happening. I didn’t know it was happening.”