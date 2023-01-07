Nyla Rose Comments On New AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

Nyla Rose recently spoke with the folks at Fightful for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about her excitement for the first All Elite Wrestling video game release, “AEW: Fight Forever.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On how she’s really excited for the game: “That has me super excited. Big gamer. I don’t have to spend hours upon hours creating myself before playing the game. I can just boot it up, jump right in. Unless I’m unlockable. If I have to unlock myself, I’m gonna be so irritated.”

On how she wants to test out all of the moves in the game on Serpentico: “Oh, my God. The only thing that would be more irritating than that is if they made me play as Serpentico. I would lose my mind. He’s gonna be the character that I make to test out all the moves on.”

Check out the complete Nyla Rose interview at Fightful.com.