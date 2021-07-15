Nyla Rose Fires Back At Transphobic Comments From Fan

AEW star Nyla Rose responded to a fan’s comments on Twitter that targeted her for being transgender. The first tweet from the fan was removing for violating Twitter rules:

Suprised you can see the TV with that lazy ass eye. You bald bitch… get the booger out ya nose and fill in that gap tooth before you try to talk shit online https://t.co/4SH4ENGm17 — 💀Nyla Rosestradamus🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) July 15, 2021

My wife was the best thing ever in my life and her passing was a dark day. Yes, I believe she's in Heaven, but she would have agreed with me. You're not a woman, you're a delusional and mutilated man. You need psychiatric help, not all of these yapping dogs telling you otherwise. — Tim Hicks (@timhicks) July 15, 2021

This the part the ALL miss… https://t.co/LkAn8M4lJ7 — 💀Nyla Rosestradamus🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) July 15, 2021

Rose is currently scheduled to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Title on next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.