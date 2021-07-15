Nyla Rose Fires Back At Transphobic Comments From Fan

AEW star Nyla Rose responded to a fan’s comments on Twitter that targeted her for being transgender. The first tweet from the fan was removing for violating Twitter rules:

Rose is currently scheduled to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Title on next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

