Nyla Rose Match Added To AEW Dynamite Line Up

Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch has been confirmed for this Friday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

Here is the updated line up for Friday-

-Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch

-Christian vs. Angelico

-Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero & Eddie Kingston

-Adam Page & 10 vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Brian Cage

-Miro defends the TNT Championship vs. Evil Uno

-Lance Archer will be in action

-Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement

-Darby Allin & Sting will announce Allin’s tag team partner for match with Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

-Pinnacle makes first appearance since losing to Inner Circle at Double or Nothing

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest Dynamite updates.