AEW star Nyla Rose recently appeared on AEW Unrestricted to talk about a number of topics, including Adam Copeland.

Rose said, “He has been a ray of sunshine in the back. Talking to everybody, giving advice, and never shying anybody away. He’s always super approachable.”

On getting advice from Copeland:

“He’s gonna give it to you straight, so you know you can trust his word, his vision.”

