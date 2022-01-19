Nyla Rose Pulled From Wrestling Event Due To Testing Positive For Covid-19

Enjoy Wrestling issued the following statement on Twitter regarding AEW star Nyla Rose:
Welp, we have some bad news.
Nyla Rose has contracted COVID and will not be able to participate in Striking Distance this Saturday.
This is obviously upsetting, but what can you do? Shit happens.
We wish @NylaRoseBeast a speedy recovery and are working to find a replacement.
— Enjoy Wrestling (@EnjoyWrestle) January 19, 2022