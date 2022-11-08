Nyla Rose Taunts Jade Cargill (Photo), Skye Blue’s Message Ahead Of AEW Dynamite On Wednesday, More

– Skye Blue took to social media on Tuesday to comment on her advertised showdown against Jamie Hayter on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS show. Blue wrote, “Ya’ll ain’t ready for Wednesday … I’m beyond excited for this.” Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/9 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Y’all ain’t ready for Wednesday…I’m beyond excited for this. https://t.co/Ps4zMVOGU2 — Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) November 8, 2022

– Nyla Rose also surfaced on social media on Tuesday. The women’s division star in AEW posted a photo of herself still having Jade Cargill’s TBS Women’s Championship in her possession along with a reminder to fans to go and vote. Check out the photo in the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of Nyla Rose.

Champ says GO #VOTE pic.twitter.com/7yXLpCEJAC — TBS CHAMPION DJ NYLA ROSE (@NylaRoseBeast) November 8, 2022

– Finally, also new from the AEW social media world are a pair of tweets from the official All Elite Wrestling Twitter feed wishing Swerve in our Glory’s Keith Lee and The House of Black’s Julia Hart happy birthdays today. Check out the posts embedded below.