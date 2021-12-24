Nyla Rose’s Wife and Reby Hardy Fire Back At Jim Cornette

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Cornette commented on a fan being ejected from AEW Dynamite due to a transphobic sign directed at Nyla Rose. Here is what Cornette wrote on Twitter:

“Boy, times have changed. When wrestling drew big crowds, fans got tossed out if they committed physical assault or pulled out a knife. If you’d tossed them for saying horrible things & hurting the wrestlers’ feelings, the buildings would have been empty–like they are now.”

Nyla Rose’s wife had the following response to Cornette:

“Irrelevant boomer has another nostalgic moment about not being about to use the n-word anymore. There I fixed it for you.”

Matt Hardy’s wife Reby also addressed Cornette:

“Shut the fuck up boomer.”

“There’s no ‘educating’ people like that. At this point it isn’t ignorance, you’re just a piece of shit.”

Here was Cornette’s reply to Reby:

“You’ve got to run your fucking piehole about everything regardless of whether it involves you or not, huh toots? You better duck, the planets circling your head may ding you, Miss Center of the Universe. Also, Boomer? Let Matt help with your material, it’s the shits.”

