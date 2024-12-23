Oba Femi Explains The Importance Of His Upcoming Match With Trick Williams

Top WWE NXT star Oba Femi appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Worldwide to talk about a number of topics, including the importance of his upcoming match with NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Femi said, “I did track and field and he did football, so there’s no real reason for there to be an SEC rivalry. You have to think about what this match means. Who is the real top guy? Is it the pro wrestler or is it the sports entertainer? And I think people are overlooking that aspect of it. Who represents the brand dictates which way the brand’s gonna go. So do we stay grounded … or do we, for lack of a better term, squander it with the sports entertainer?”

On his belief that he can represent NXT better than Williams:

“I feel like that kind of kills the legitimacy of what we do. I agree with Gunther, in the sense that this is a sport. I know people are trying to make a name for themselves and become superstars, but when we push that way, we kill what it actually is. So that’s what this match means.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.