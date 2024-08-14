Oba Femi Issues Another Open Challenge After Successful Title Defense On 8/13

Oba Femi is ready for challenges from anyone on any roster.

The WWE NXT North American Champion successfully defended his title in an open challenge that was accepted by Otis from the WWE main roster Alpha Academy group on the August 13 episode of WWE NXT.

After the show wrapped up, WWE released a post-show digital exclusive on Instagram where Oba Femi issued a challenge to anyone on the WWE NXT roster, or WWE main rosters, to step inside the ring with him.

“Another successful title defense,” Femi said. “With all due respect to Otis, he couldn’t get the job done tonight.”

He continued, “I challenge anyone from NXT and anyone from the main roster to come here and give me a challenge. Because if Otis couldn’t do it, I don’t think anyone can.”